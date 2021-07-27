Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 192.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,958 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $24,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $284.20 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $200.02 and a 1-year high of $284.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

