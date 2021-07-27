Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,621 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.57% of Alarm.com worth $24,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.70.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $151,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,422,204.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $132,106.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,257.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,562 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,654. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.15.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.