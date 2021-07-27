Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,486 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,735 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Masco worth $25,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Masco by 85.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Masco in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAS. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of MAS opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.18. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,340,170. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

