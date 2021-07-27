Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 126,177 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,411,955 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 126,177 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.04% of Kimbell Royalty Partners worth $24,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRP opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.70. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 118.68%.

Several research firms recently commented on KRP. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

