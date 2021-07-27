Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 126,434 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,434 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.70% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $24,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $5,854,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STOK. Wedbush raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.30. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.76.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary ribonucleic acid therapeutics platform, Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output (TANGO), to design ASOs to upregulate the expression of protein by individual genes in a patient.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.