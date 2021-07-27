Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 16,487 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,487 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.27% of A. O. Smith worth $29,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,120 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 240,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after buying an additional 103,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 48.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.14.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,802,676 in the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

