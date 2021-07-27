Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 241,742 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 241,742 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.54% of Hexcel worth $25,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 47,992 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,607,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,350,000 after purchasing an additional 498,751 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HXL opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.83 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.45.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.29.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

