Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes $24.38 Million Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 711,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,383,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.24% of Sun Country Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNCY. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,538,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,975,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

SNCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $33.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.99 million. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

