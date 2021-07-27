Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,615 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of AmerisourceBergen worth $27,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $120.79 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56. The stock has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.28%.

In other news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,082.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.82, for a total value of $1,518,994.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,984,411.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,341 shares of company stock valued at $10,768,506. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

