Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,744 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Extra Space Storage worth $28,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Shares of EXR stock opened at $170.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.10 and a 52-week high of $174.89.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total value of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.