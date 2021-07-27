Prime Global Capital Group (OTCMKTS:PGCG) Trading Up 50%

Prime Global Capital Group Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PGCG) traded up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.15. 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42.

Prime Global Capital Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGCG)

Prime Global Capital Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in real estate business in Malaysia. The company acquires, develops, manages, operates, and sells commercial and residential real estate properties, primarily in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor. It also engages in the oil palm and durian plantation activities.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Global Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Global Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.