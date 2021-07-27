Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) to report sales of $25.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.60 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $30.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $107.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.70 million to $110.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $105.88 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $106.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.11. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other news, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford acquired 4,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,532.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,390 shares of company stock worth $229,149. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

