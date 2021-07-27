Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Position Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,088,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Primo Water worth $17,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,279,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,621,000 after buying an additional 441,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,149,000 after buying an additional 1,381,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,014,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 12.9% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,768,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after buying an additional 202,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 555.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,667,000 after buying an additional 1,333,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,418,988.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 61,512 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $1,081,996.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,591,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,035,537 shares of company stock worth $17,973,424 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRMW stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.89.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

