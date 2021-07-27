Primoris Services (PRIM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Primoris Services has set its FY 2021 guidance at 2.300-2.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.30-2.50 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Primoris Services stock opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

