Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 30,987 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,987 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Chevron worth $474,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 22.5% in the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,653,000 after acquiring an additional 44,220 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron stock opened at $100.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

