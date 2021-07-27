Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 375,633 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 2.77% of Tyler Technologies worth $478,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 103,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,001,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock worth $19,564,271. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $494.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $442.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.11 and a beta of 0.58. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.84.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

