Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,002,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,562 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of IHS Markit worth $484,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,271,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,736,116,000 after purchasing an additional 907,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $339,370,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,791,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,936,000 after acquiring an additional 101,839 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,455,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,855,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 901,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,199,000 after purchasing an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

INFO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.56.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $113.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 73.04 and a beta of 0.97. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $116.58.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Story: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.