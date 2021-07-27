Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 90,785 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of The Home Depot worth $496,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in The Home Depot by 2.2% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $331.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.29.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

