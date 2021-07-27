Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.71% of Extra Space Storage worth $479,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $170.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.10. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.10 and a twelve month high of $174.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.