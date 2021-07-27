Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $459.26 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 114,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Medtronic worth $459,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Medtronic by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,713,000 after purchasing an additional 245,319 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Medtronic by 139.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 268,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,822,000 after purchasing an additional 156,418 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 14.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 17.1% during the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 220,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after buying an additional 32,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic stock opened at $128.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $172.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $94.64 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

