Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $466.79 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,529,742 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 182,162 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of The Walt Disney worth $466,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,003,286,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,908,706,000 after acquiring an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,290,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,683,233,000 after purchasing an additional 45,262 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,755,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,431,106,000 after purchasing an additional 156,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,253,924 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,314,280,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $178.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $324.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $113.37 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.38.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.