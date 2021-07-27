Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $520.38 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,449,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,037,089 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Bank of America worth $520,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,567,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,408 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Bank of America by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,691,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,904,000 after acquiring an additional 538,772 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $38.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.82. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

