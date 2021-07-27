Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,076,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of VeriSign worth $611,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $134,455.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total transaction of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,847 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $222.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $234.56.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. increased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.