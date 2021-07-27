Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,929,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,507,168 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 5.52% of STORE Capital worth $500,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth $91,906,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at $40,851,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STORE Capital by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,604,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,755,000 after purchasing an additional 856,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STORE Capital by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,400,000 after purchasing an additional 341,153 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

NYSE STOR opened at $36.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33 and a beta of 1.22. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $36.97.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

