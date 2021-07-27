Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,561,555 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 131,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of NIKE worth $473,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $4,074,000. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. HSBC upped their price target on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $165.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $166.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.87. The company has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

