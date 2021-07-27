Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,088,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 32,451 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.31% of Union Pacific worth $460,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,314,568,000 after acquiring an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $982,544,000 after purchasing an additional 164,749 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,179,897 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $870,338,000 after purchasing an additional 315,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,023,080 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $629,466,000 after buying an additional 261,915 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.29.

Shares of UNP opened at $220.19 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $146.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

