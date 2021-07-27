Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 428,141 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 3.03% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $476,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIP shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $54.71 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.72. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

