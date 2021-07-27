Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,531,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,762 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Moody’s worth $457,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank lifted its position in Moody’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Moody’s by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $379.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $384.52.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $409.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.75.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

