Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,760 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 642,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,760 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.42% of BlackRock worth $484,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,949 shares of company stock worth $29,423,259 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $871.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $875.34. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

