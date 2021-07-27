Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 138,184 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,220,101 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 138,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Abbott Laboratories worth $625,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,881,512,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,949,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,943,000 after buying an additional 1,067,460 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 23,645.3% in the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,059,515 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,053 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5,626.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 902,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $98,845,000 after purchasing an additional 887,010 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,785,410 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $414,463,000 after purchasing an additional 855,370 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $119.52 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $212.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

