Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 225,054 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,219,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225,054 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.36% of Equinix worth $828,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $829.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $845.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $794.30.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.