Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 22,879 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,737,443 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 22,879 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Costco Wholesale worth $612,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.33.

NASDAQ COST opened at $423.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $424.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.88. The company has a market capitalization of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,730 shares of company stock valued at $6,915,279. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

