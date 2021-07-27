Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,577 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,101,083 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Netflix worth $574,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 31,981 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,293,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 607,320 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $328,396,000 after purchasing an additional 143,668 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 475,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,795 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $516.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.01 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $512.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

