Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 376,402 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,763,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376,402 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $521,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.1% in the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $624,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.86. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

