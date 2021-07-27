Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 45,883 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,607,434 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.84% of ANSYS worth $545,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ANSYS by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 316,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ANSYS by 334.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after buying an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $4,493,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,625 shares of company stock worth $556,200 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.50.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $363.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $342.55. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

