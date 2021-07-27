Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 619,496 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 619,496 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Deere & Company worth $486,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $355.46 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.91 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.42. The stock has a market cap of $110.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.39.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

