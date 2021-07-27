Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,590,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 230,737 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.0% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Facebook worth $1,351,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,081.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,341,894 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $395,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,268 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 262,021.7% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,121,881 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Facebook by 53.2% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,120,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $918,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.83.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,331,470 shares of company stock worth $775,917,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $372.46 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $339.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

