Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 83.7% from the June 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

GENY opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.72. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.87 and a 12 month high of $67.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 396.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,236,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Millennials Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $316,000.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Millennials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.