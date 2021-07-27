PRIZM (PZM) Trading 35.3% Higher Over Last Week

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last seven days, PRIZM has traded 35.3% higher against the US dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $26.29 million and $537,995.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002441 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000153 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,826,236,535 coins. The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.