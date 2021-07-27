ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 12.99% of ProShares Short MidCap 400 worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short MidCap 400 stock opened at $24.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.56. ProShares Short MidCap 400 has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $39.05.

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

