Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.71.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTGX. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

PTGX stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.58. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $48.70.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 142,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 297,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

