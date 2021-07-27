Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.08

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.08 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 5.63 ($0.07). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 5.88 ($0.08), with a volume of 360,538 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £17.34 million and a PE ratio of 58.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7.08.

About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

