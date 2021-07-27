Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.10% of Proto Labs worth $3,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 121.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

NYSE PRLB opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.16 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proto Labs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.