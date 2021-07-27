ProximaX Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $7,486.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

