ProximaX Reaches Market Cap of $5.76 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. ProximaX has a market cap of $5.76 million and $5,464.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00037463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00106821 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.57 or 0.00129188 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,377.91 or 1.00023260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.25 or 0.00826849 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars.

