Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Short Interest Down 97.1% in July

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the June 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PCMC traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.28. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.21. Public Company Management has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.68.
Public Company Management Company Profile
