Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY21 guidance at $3.35-3.55 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 3.350-3.550 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.39.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total value of $303,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,080 shares of company stock worth $2,485,154. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

