Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.06

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.08, with a volume of 417391 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PGM. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Laurentian set a C$2.50 price objective on Pure Gold Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pure Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$445.13 million and a PE ratio of -11.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.48.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

