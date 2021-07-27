QLC Chain (QLC) Trading 35.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $609,805.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 35.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00036645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00102229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00126359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,765.00 or 0.99368296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.26 or 0.00813743 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

