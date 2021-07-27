Qtum Trading 24% Higher Over Last Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Qtum has a market cap of $620.41 million and approximately $209.01 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $6.29 or 0.00016552 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000123 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 101.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,598,931 coins and its circulating supply is 98,565,128 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

